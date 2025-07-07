'Saansein' album: Aditya Narayan to drop one song a month  

Release strategy

One song every month: Know the strategy

In an era of viral songs and quick consumption, Narayan has opted for a different approach. He plans to release one song every month from Saansein to give each track time and space to breathe. "These songs aren't meant to be consumed quickly and forgotten. They deserve time, space, and maybe even a quiet room," he told Mid-Day. The next tracks Gehraiyaan, Mizaaj, and Tere Bina will be released in August, September, and October, respectively.