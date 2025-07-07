'Saansein' album: Aditya Narayan to drop one song a month
What's the story
Popular singer and television host Aditya Narayan has announced his new album Saansein. The first track from the album, Bana Le Tera was released on June 20. Narayan described the romantic ballad as almost autobiographical and said it comes from a place of deep love and commitment. However, in a new twist, he plans to release one song every month from this album.
Release strategy
One song every month: Know the strategy
In an era of viral songs and quick consumption, Narayan has opted for a different approach. He plans to release one song every month from Saansein to give each track time and space to breathe. "These songs aren't meant to be consumed quickly and forgotten. They deserve time, space, and maybe even a quiet room," he told Mid-Day. The next tracks Gehraiyaan, Mizaaj, and Tere Bina will be released in August, September, and October, respectively.
Musical journey
Music has always been my 1st love: Narayan
Narayan, who has been a singer, performer, and TV show host over the years, sees Saansein as a return to his roots as a musician. "Music has always been my first love. Now, as a man in my 30s, with more clarity... I feel ready to share my truth," he said. Despite his busy schedule of shoots and hosting shows, Narayan found time to create this album.