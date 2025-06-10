During his India tour, Sheeran decided to finish writing their song in person when Singh invited him to his hometown.

"I was with my dad on tour, which is a rarity to get so much one-on-one time with him. Me and him got a flight to Kolkata, then a five-and-a-half-hour drive to his hometown."

"We arrived, went on a barge down the river, which was stunning, then got a scooty back to the studio where we finished the song."