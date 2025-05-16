What's the story

American singer Chris Brown will remain in custody after a UK judge ruled the assault charges against him were "too serious" for a magistrates' court.

The ruling came during his appearance at Manchester Magistrates Court on Friday (local time).

The case, originating from an alleged nightclub assault in London in February 2023, has now been transferred to a crown court with a new hearing date of June 13 at Southwark Crown Court in London.