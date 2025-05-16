Chris Brown's UK assault case moved to higher court
What's the story
American singer Chris Brown will remain in custody after a UK judge ruled the assault charges against him were "too serious" for a magistrates' court.
The ruling came during his appearance at Manchester Magistrates Court on Friday (local time).
The case, originating from an alleged nightclub assault in London in February 2023, has now been transferred to a crown court with a new hearing date of June 13 at Southwark Crown Court in London.
Charges
'Grievous bodily harm' charges escalated to crown court
The singer was arrested in the wee hours of Thursday and appeared in court a day later.
District Judge Joanne Hirst told Brown that the charges of "grievous bodily harm" are "too serious" to be heard in the magistrates' court.
Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls told the court that the alleged attack was recorded on CCTV footage and took place in a club "full of people."
Now, the R&B musician will remain in custody till the next date of hearing.
Arrest details
Singer's arrest stemmed from 2023 case
Brown was arrested at the five-star Lowry Hotel in Salford, which he listed as his "current address" in court.
The London-based Metropolitan Police traveled to Manchester to arrest him.
Notably, the 36-year-old was sued by producer Abe Diaw in November 2023 over an alleged assault at TAPE nightclub in February that year.
Assault details
Brown 'continued to ruthlessly stomp' on Diaw for '30 seconds'
In the lawsuit, Diaw alleged that Brown "beat" him with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila.
Diaw alleged that Brown "continued to ruthlessly stomp" on him for "30 seconds."
He alleged that the "crushing blows" to his head, lacerated head, torn ligaments in his leg, "permanent" damage, and "severe emotional distress" were a result of the assault.
Brown is set to embark on his Breezy Bowl XX tour, celebrating 20 years of his career.
Tour plans
Brown's upcoming tour in June
Brown's Breezy Bowl XX tour is still slated to kick off with a performance in Amsterdam on June 8.
The tour will go to Germany and will stop in Manchester on June 15 and 16 before returning to the city on June 24 and July 3.
The singer will then perform shows in Paris and Portugal before heading to Miami to start his US and Canada dates on July 30.
It's not clear how he'll be able to perform, though.