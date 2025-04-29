What's the story

JHALAA, a new music ensemble rooted in Indian classical music, will debut at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai on Thursday.

The group of 12 musicians—six women and six men—blends traditional raga music with a contemporary twist.

The name "JHALAA" is taken from Hindustani classical music, symbolizing the thrilling climax of a raga.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is behind this innovative band.