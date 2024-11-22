Summarize Simplifying... In short AR Rahman, originally named AS Dileep Kumar, converted to Islam at 23, influenced by a Sufi healer who treated his father.

His name change was suggested by a Hindu astrologer, and his mother later added "Allah Rakha" (AR) to it.

Recently, Rahman announced his separation from his wife, Saira Banu, on social media, but continues to focus on his career with upcoming projects. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

AR Rahman, Saira Banu have parted ways

Did AR Rahman convert to Islam for Saira Banu

By Tanvi Gupta 03:01 pm Nov 22, 202403:01 pm

What's the story The recent separation of music maestro AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, after 29 years of marriage has shocked their fan base. The news was confirmed via a joint statement by their lawyer, Vandana Shah on Tuesday. Amid this, rumors have been doing the rounds online that Rahman's conversion to Islam was due to his marriage to Banu. However, these claims are baseless and far from the truth.

Conversion timeline

Rahman embraced Islam before meeting Banu

Rahman, born AS Dileep Kumar, embraced Islam at 23, long before he met and married Banu. He was inspired by a deeply spiritual experience with a Sufi healer who treated his father during his last battle with cancer. In a 2000 interview with Karan Thapar for BBC HARDtalk, Rahman clarified this aspect of his life journey saying, "There was a Sufi who treated him during his last days...and that's when we embraced another faith."

Name evolution

Rahman's name change was rooted in spirituality

Further, Rahman's decision to change his name was also driven by spiritual and personal reasons. A Hindu astrologer suggested two names—Abdul Rahman and Abdul Rahim—of which he chose the former. "I instantly loved the name Rahman. It was a Hindu astrologer who gave me my Muslim name," he shared in the same interview. Later, his mother added "Allah Rakha" (AR) to his name after a dream, leading to the globally recognized moniker AR Rahman.

Separation news

Rahman and Banu's separation announcement

On Wednesday, Rahman announced his separation from Banu on social media with the hashtag #arrsairabreakup. In an emotional post, he had written, "We had hoped to reach the grand 30, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end." The couple has three children together- Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Even as their personal lives are under scrutiny after the announcement, Rahman continues to focus on his career with upcoming projects like Chhaava and Lahore 1947 in his pipeline.