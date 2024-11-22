Did AR Rahman convert to Islam for Saira Banu
The recent separation of music maestro AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, after 29 years of marriage has shocked their fan base. The news was confirmed via a joint statement by their lawyer, Vandana Shah on Tuesday. Amid this, rumors have been doing the rounds online that Rahman's conversion to Islam was due to his marriage to Banu. However, these claims are baseless and far from the truth.
Rahman embraced Islam before meeting Banu
Rahman, born AS Dileep Kumar, embraced Islam at 23, long before he met and married Banu. He was inspired by a deeply spiritual experience with a Sufi healer who treated his father during his last battle with cancer. In a 2000 interview with Karan Thapar for BBC HARDtalk, Rahman clarified this aspect of his life journey saying, "There was a Sufi who treated him during his last days...and that's when we embraced another faith."
Rahman's name change was rooted in spirituality
Further, Rahman's decision to change his name was also driven by spiritual and personal reasons. A Hindu astrologer suggested two names—Abdul Rahman and Abdul Rahim—of which he chose the former. "I instantly loved the name Rahman. It was a Hindu astrologer who gave me my Muslim name," he shared in the same interview. Later, his mother added "Allah Rakha" (AR) to his name after a dream, leading to the globally recognized moniker AR Rahman.
Rahman and Banu's separation announcement
On Wednesday, Rahman announced his separation from Banu on social media with the hashtag #arrsairabreakup. In an emotional post, he had written, "We had hoped to reach the grand 30, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end." The couple has three children together- Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Even as their personal lives are under scrutiny after the announcement, Rahman continues to focus on his career with upcoming projects like Chhaava and Lahore 1947 in his pipeline.