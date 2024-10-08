Summarize Simplifying... In short Halle Berry and Eric Benet's marriage ended in 2003 amid rumors of Benet's alleged sex addiction, which he later denied in a 2004 interview.

Halle Berry calls ex-husband Eric Benet's claims 'bulls t'

Halle Berry 'doesn't believe' ex-husband Eric Benet's sex addiction claim

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:23 pm Oct 08, 202412:23 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Halle Berry has publicly dismissed her former husband, singer-songwriter Eric Benet's claims of being a sex addict. During a recent episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the 58-year-old actor stated, "I had one husband who said he was a sex addict... But I don't f-king believe that s-t." Although she did not mention Benet by name, it is widely known that he sought treatment for alleged sex addiction in 2002.

Relationship history

Berry and Benet's tumultuous marriage and separation

Berry and Benet, now 57, got married in 2001 after two years of dating but their marriage was short-lived. By 2003, they had separated amid rumors of infidelity on Benet's part due to his alleged sex addiction. During their separation, Berry told Entertainment Weekly, "Eric and I have had marital problems for some time now...at this point, I feel we need time apart to reevaluate our union." Benet was Berry's second husband.

Denial

Benet refuted sex addiction claims in 2004 interview

In a 2004 interview with ABC News, Benet, however, denied the allegations of being a sex addict. "I am not a sex addict... I am a person who...through a series of emotional events, troubles, challenges, made some really, really stupid, painful mistakes," he had said. Benet remarried Manuela Testolini in July 2011 and they share two daughters together.

Personal life

Berry's post-divorce relationships and legal battles

After her divorce from Benet, Berry dated model Gabriel Aubry from 2005-2010 and they have a daughter, Nahla. Their separation resulted in a long legal battle over custody, culminating in a court order for Berry to pay Aubry $16,000/month in child support. She married French actor Olivier Martinez in 2013 with whom she has a son, Maceo. Their divorce was finalized in 2016 after which she was also ordered to pay child support. Now, she's with singer Van Hunt.