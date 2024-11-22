Summarize Simplifying... In short Mansoor Khan, the filmmaker behind iconic Indian films like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' (QSQT) and 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' (JJWS), recently confessed that his initial plans could have potentially ruined actor Aamir Khan's career.

Despite his dissatisfaction with QSQT, its success led him to reevaluate and rewrite JJWS, which became a hit.

Now leading a quiet life as a farmer in Tamil Nadu, Mansoor occasionally contributes to film projects at Aamir's behest, leaving a lasting impact on Indian cinema. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mansoor Khan says he almost ruined Aamir's career

30yrs later, Mansoor Khan confesses: 'I could've ruined Aamir's career'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:59 pm Nov 22, 202402:59 pm

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Mansoor Khan, cousin of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, recently opened up about his cinematic journey in an interview with India Now and How. He reminisced about his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT) and its follow-up Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (JJWS). Interestingly, he divulged that he had first planned to make JJWS Aamir's launchpad but later shelved it fearing it might ruin his career.

Career concerns

'Thankfully, I didn't make that film'

Mansoor revealed the idea for JJWS came before QSQT, his father Nasir Husain's brainchild to launch Aamir. He started writing a story that later became JJWS while his father was working on QSQT. "We started in 1986, and the film was released in 1988; I'm a slow filmmaker." "But the point is, even I had Aamir in mind for Jo Jeeta; he would've been 19-20 at the time. Thankfully, I didn't make that film. I would've destroyed Aamir's career."

Creative differences

Mansoor's dissatisfaction with 'QSQT' and script concerns

Despite QSQT's success, Mansoor was unhappy with the film. He remembered his father asking him to direct QSQT since he was unhappy with the JJWS script. "I asked him, 'What is this film about?' And he said, 'It's a love story.' I said, 'But every Hindi film is a love story,'" Mansoor continued. His displeasure didn't end even after its release as he thought some scenes should have been shot differently.

Career transition

Mansoor's journey from 'QSQT' to 'JJWS'

Mansoor's experience with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak made him realize that his approach to Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was all wrong. He rewrote the film. "My dad understood the audience's pulse, but I had no idea. I wasn't a film person; I wouldn't go to Gaiety Galaxy...I realized that people had even enjoyed the scenes I disliked. So I rethought and rewrote Jo Jeeta," he said.

Present pursuits

Mansoor's current life and occasional involvement in films

Today, Mansoor lives a reclusive life in Tamil Nadu, working as a farmer. However, he occasionally lends a hand in films at Aamir's request. Most recently, he worked on his nephew Junaid Khan's upcoming romantic movie. Despite his initial fears and displeasure with some aspects of his early work, Mansoor has certainly left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with films like QSQT and JJWS.