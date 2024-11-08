Summarize Simplifying... In short Salman Khan and Farah Khan are teaming up again for the song 'Sikandar', featuring 100 dancers, set to release on Eid 2025.

This film marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna, under the direction of AR Murugadoss and production of Sajid Nadiadwala. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Sikandar' is currently being filmed

Farah-Salman reunite for 'Sikandar' song featuring 100 dancers!

By Isha Sharma 05:02 pm Nov 08, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Renowned choreographer Farah Khan and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan have reportedly reunited to shoot a high-energy song for the latter's upcoming movie Sikandar. The two are shooting for the song at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, where several important scenes of the film are being shot. An insider told ETimes that "over 100 dancers will be part of that big song."

Release date

Farah-Salman's previous collaborations and 'Sikandar' release date

Farah and Salman have previously collaborated on several iconic songs, such as Munni Badnam Hui... from Dabangg, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai from Sultan, and Fevicol Se from Dabangg 2. Coming back to Sikandar, the makers have announced its release date as Eid 2025, a festival that has traditionally been reserved for Salman's film releases. The actor was recently seen in a cameo in Singham Again.

New pairing

'Sikandar' marks first collaboration between Khan and Rashmika Mandanna

Sikandar is the first film to bring Khan and South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna together. The film is being directed by AR Murugadoss, who has previously worked on movies like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. It is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, who earlier directed Salman in Kick.