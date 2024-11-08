Farah-Salman reunite for 'Sikandar' song featuring 100 dancers!
Renowned choreographer Farah Khan and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan have reportedly reunited to shoot a high-energy song for the latter's upcoming movie Sikandar. The two are shooting for the song at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, where several important scenes of the film are being shot. An insider told ETimes that "over 100 dancers will be part of that big song."
Farah-Salman's previous collaborations and 'Sikandar' release date
Farah and Salman have previously collaborated on several iconic songs, such as Munni Badnam Hui... from Dabangg, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai from Sultan, and Fevicol Se from Dabangg 2. Coming back to Sikandar, the makers have announced its release date as Eid 2025, a festival that has traditionally been reserved for Salman's film releases. The actor was recently seen in a cameo in Singham Again.
'Sikandar' marks first collaboration between Khan and Rashmika Mandanna
Sikandar is the first film to bring Khan and South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna together. The film is being directed by AR Murugadoss, who has previously worked on movies like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. It is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, who earlier directed Salman in Kick.