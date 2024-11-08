Summarize Simplifying... In short Ryan Reynolds has expressed interest in hosting the Oscars, despite acknowledging the challenges of the role.

This comes as other celebrities, including Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney, have declined the opportunity.

Ryan Reynolds has reacted to rumors of hosting the Oscars

Will Ryan Reynolds host Oscars 2025? Actor gives cryptic response

By Isha Sharma 04:27 pm Nov 08, 202404:27 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has finally addressed the swirling rumors of him hosting the 2025 Oscars with Hugh Jackman. Speaking to Variety, he admitted that while it's a tough gig, it would be a "dream" to host someday. However, he confirmed that he is currently busy writing a non-Marvel film with himself and Jackman, directed by Shawn Levy.

Hosting speculation

Reynolds and Jackman's potential Oscar hosting gig

Speaking about the opportunity to host the Academy Awards, Reynolds said, "Historically speaking, that is a difficult job, you know." "We've had people that have come before us that did it flawlessly...and you've had people who are so talented and just based on what's happening out there in the zeitgeist you're like, 'Oh, that was hard. It's a very hard job.'"

Career priorities

Reynolds's current focus and future aspirations

Despite the challenges, Reynolds said he hopes to host the Oscars one day. "It would be a dream to do it one day. I'll say that," he said. However, he added that his focus is on writing the aforementioned movie. This comes after Jimmy Kimmel refused to host the ceremony for the fifth time and comedian John Mulaney also rejected the gig.

Past experience

Jackman's hosting history and potential Oscar hosts

Jackman is no stranger to hosting, having hosted the 81st Oscars back in 2009 and the Tony Awards four times. In October, Reynolds and Jackman were reportedly in talks to host the ceremony. Other celebrities such as Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, and Dwayne Johnson have also been reportedly approached as potential hosts for the prestigious event slated for March 3.

Box office hit

Reynolds's recent success with 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Reynolds and Jackman recently shared screen space in Deadpool & Wolverine, which has grossed more than $1.5B, securing its place as the 12th highest-grossing film in history. The film now sits just behind Pixar's Inside Out 2 and ahead of Warner Bros.'s summer sensation Barbie. It has also surpassed the 2019 thriller Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. It will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12.