In short Simplifying... In short Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige hints at possible returns of iconic characters Wolverine and Iron Man.

Hugh Jackman's reprisal of Wolverine won't disrupt the 'Logan' timeline, thanks to Marvel's knack for timeline manipulation.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. has expressed interest in reprising his role as Iron Man, stating the character is integral to his DNA and praising Feige's successful character reintroductions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Marvel hints at return of iconic heroes after 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Kevin Feige on Iron Man's return after Wolverine: 'We'll see'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:18 pm Jul 24, 202403:18 pm

What's the story Marvel Studios's president, Kevin Feige, recently hinted at the potential return of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans to their iconic roles as Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In an interview with Discussing Film, Feige drew parallels between these possible comebacks and Hugh Jackman's reprisal of Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine—set for release on Friday. He emphasized that maintaining the integrity of previous story arcs is crucial for successful character returns.

Wolverine reintroduction

'So, what's to come?...'

Feige revealed that Marvel Studios spent years figuring out how to reintroduce Wolverine. "How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before? And we've been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine. So, what's to come? We'll see. He further suggested that Jackman's role in Deadpool & Wolverine is a testament to the fact that successful character returns can be achieved with great care.

Timeline integrity

Jackman's Wolverine return doesn't interfere with 'Logan' timeline

Jackman, who had initially decided to make 2017's Logan his last appearance as Wolverine, changed his mind after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and integrated it into the MCU. Jackman assured fans that his return would not disrupt the Logan timeline due to Marvel's ability to manipulate timelines. This assurance further underscores Feige's emphasis on maintaining the integrity of previous story arcs in character returns.

Iron Man's comeback

Earlier, Downey Jr. expressed interest in MCU return

Downey Jr., who exited the MCU after his character Iron Man died in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, has shown interest in returning to the franchise. Previously, in an interview with Esquire magazine following his Oscar win for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Downey Jr. stated, "It's too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me." He further added, "Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet."