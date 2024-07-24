In short Simplifying... In short Rumors are swirling that Lady Gaga and Celine Dion may perform at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with speculation fueled by cryptic social media posts and sightings of the stars in Paris.

Lady Gaga sparks rumors of Olympic performance

Is Lady Gaga performing at 2024 Paris Olympics? Fans speculate!

Jul 24, 2024

What's the story Pop icon Lady Gaga was spotted in Paris on Monday, igniting speculation that she may be performing at the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony. The rumors began circulating after fans shared videos on X (formerly Twitter) of Gaga waving and making hand hearts from her car. The singer's arrival in the French capital comes just days before the Olympic ceremonies are set to begin on Friday (July 26).

Rehearsals

Rumors intensified with Gaga's alleged rehearsal sightings

The speculation surrounding Gaga's performance was further fueled by fan footage. A video showed Gaga and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, returning to their hotel from what is rumored to be rehearsals for the singer's performance. Meanwhile, the Olympics's social media accounts recently posted a cryptic video teasing a special guest appearance. The clip featured an unidentified figure clad in shiny armor, pulling the Olympic flag across their back like a cape. The teaser concluded with, "You haven't seen anything yet."

Twitter Post

Take a look at this cryptic post

Other speculations

Celine Dion also rumored for an Olympic performance

While fans are buzzing about Gaga's potential performance, other theories suggest that Celine Dion may also grace the Olympic stage. Reports from Variety and TMZ hint at a possible comeback for Dion following her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022. However, Thomas Jolly, the artistic director leading the 2024 Summer Olympics's opening and closing ceremonies, remained tight-lipped when asked about performers in an interview with the Associated Press.

Ongoing projects

Gaga and Dion: Glance at their busy schedules amid rumors

Amid the swirling rumors, both Gaga and Dion are engaged in other projects. Gaga is currently working on new music ahead of her film Joker: Folie a Deux, set to hit theaters on October 4. On July 18, she shared photos of herself in a studio with the caption, "Just me in the studio—happy as ever making music." Meanwhile, Dion was spotted in Paris on Tuesday intensifying speculation about her return to the stage at the Olympics.

New venue

2024 Paris Olympics to break tradition with opening ceremony

The 2024 Paris Summer Games are set to break tradition by hosting the opening ceremony along the Seine River instead of in a stadium. Artistic director Jolly will oversee an ensemble of 3,500 performers during both the opening and closing ceremonies. As rumors continue to circulate about potential performances by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, fans eagerly await official confirmation from the Olympic committee.