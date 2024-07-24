In short Simplifying... In short The R-rated 'Deadpool & Wolverine' film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is packed with strong violence, language, and adult themes.

Reynolds suggests the rating reflects the character's nature, while Jackman advises against bringing very young children due to the intense sound levels.

Despite its adult content, the film is already seeing strong advance ticket sales.

Marvel's first R-rated movie

Can you take your kid to R-rated 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Jul 24, 202404:10 am

What's the story The much-awaited Marvel superhero film, Deadpool & Wolverine, has been given an 'R' rating in the United States, making it Marvel's first movie to receive such a classification. This rating implies that children aged 17 or younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to watch the film. In the UK, the movie has been assigned a 15 rating, barring anyone under 15 from viewing it.

Movie content

What does R-rating mean?

The 'R' rating is given for strong bloody violence, pervasive language, gore, and sexual references throughout the film. Although children can technically watch the movie with parental guidance, its content is more suitable for older teens and adults. The film stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman who have also shared their views on its appropriateness for younger audiences.

Actors' views

Reynolds on movie's suitability for kids

Reynolds, who stars in the film, noted that while many children have seen previous Deadpool movies, this one continues along similar lines. "So many kids have seen both Deadpool 1 and Deadpool 2, and I would say that this one uses all the most essential aspects of those movies," Reynolds told Variety. He emphasized that the 'R' rating is not just for shock value but is true to the character's nature.

Parental guidance

Jackman cautioned young viewers

Jackman, another star of the film, also advised parents to exercise caution when considering taking their young children to see the movie. "I'm going to be responsible here: don't bring your two-year-old," Jackman said. He added that the sound level in the film is quite high, which could potentially be overwhelming for younger viewers. The film releases in theaters on Friday and is currently doing great advance sales business.