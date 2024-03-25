Next Article

'X-Men '97' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Why is Professor X missing from 'X-Men '97'? Explained

By Aikantik Bag 06:00 pm Mar 25, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Marvel fans are super elated with the reboot of the 1990 series X-Men: The Animated Series. The reboot is rebranded as X-Men '97. The first two episodes premiered on March 20. However, the makers have conspicuously omitted a pivotal character - Professor Charles Xavier. Fans have observed an inconsistent explanation for Xavier's absence from the plot which could potentially lead to significant consequences.

Why does this story matter?

Marvel Comics has a huge fan following globally and X-Men has a separate fanbase altogether. The reboot has been a great decision for its nostalgia and recall value. Despite not being incorporated into the official Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) timeline, the series has garnered substantial popularity. It seems like not including it in the MCU has added a much-needed uniqueness to the series.

What happened to Professor Xavier?

In the initial X-Men: The Animated Series, Professor Xavier was a key figure, acting as the steadfast leader of the X-Men. His wisdom and empathy were hallmarks of his character. In the series' concluding episode, Graduation Day, Xavier suffered a fatal injury and had to depart Earth indefinitely for medical treatment on an alien planet, leaving an enduring legacy of optimism and self-sacrifice.

Character shift in Magneto due to Professor Xavier's death

In X-Men '97, there are frequent references to Professor Xavier's death, marking a significant departure from the original series. This change has deeply impacted other characters' narratives, especially Magneto's. With Xavier's absence, the relationship between Magneto and the X-Men has evolved into something more intricate and layered. As a result, Magneto's character leans more toward an antihero than a clear-cut villain.

Potential chances of Professor Xavier's return

The storyline surrounding Xavier's absence in X-Men '97 hints at his possible return. If Xavier is indeed unable to come back to Earth, it could be that the X-Men announced him dead to preserve his school and access his resources. This plotline echoes a similar scenario in Marvel's X-Men comics where Xavier was stranded off-planet for a considerable time.

Streaming details and upcoming seasons of the series

The reboot series is helmed by Beau DeMayo and the first season is set to conclude on May 15 with each episode being released weekly. The series is available on Disney+ Hotstar. The makers are already developing the second season and also have plans for a third. The cast includes Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, and JP Karliak, among others.