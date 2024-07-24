In short Simplifying... In short Netflix's family drama 'Desperate Lies' features Juliana Paes as Liana, an occupational therapist whose joy of pregnancy is marred by the revelation that her twins have different fathers.

Her husband Tomas, played by Vladimir Brichta, is unfaithful, and a night out with her friend Debora leads to a traumatic encounter with Oscar, Debora's brother and the father of one of Liana's twins.

The cast also includes notable actors like Palomma Duarte, Joao Vitti, and Martha Nowill.

A guide to the twisted relationships in 'Desperate Lies'

'Desperate Lies': Meet the characters behind Netflix's shocking family drama

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Jul 24, 202402:10 am

What's the story Spanning decades, the Netflix drama Desperate Lies unfolds like a classic telenovela, brimming with tragedy, romance, and a touch of nostalgia. The story centers on Liana, whose long-awaited pregnancy takes a shocking turn. She discovers her twins have different fathers—one conceived with her cheating husband, the other a result of a horrific assault. Beginning in 2006 and weaving through 2023, Desperate Lies explores Liana's relentless struggle. Created by Angela Chaves, the series relies on a talented Brazilian cast.

Cast details

Met Juliana Paes as Liana and her husband

Juliana Paes plays the lead role of Liana. Liana is an occupational therapist eager to have children. Her joy upon discovering her pregnancy is short-lived when her doctor reveals a shocking truth: her twins have different fathers. On the other hand, Vladimir Brichta, a seasoned actor with numerous TV series and films to his credit, portrays Tomas, Liana's unfaithful husband.

Pivotal role

Felipe Abib as Oscar

Desperate Lies cast is bolstered by Felipe Abib, who portrays Oscar. In the series, Oscar is the nightclub-owning brother of Liana's confidante, Débora. Seeking solace after uncovering her husband's betrayal, Liana joins Débora for a night out. Tragically, the evening takes a horrific turn when Oscar assaults Liana. This trauma intensifies further when a shocking revelation emerges—Oscar is the biological father of one of Liana's twins.

Supporting roles

Supporting cast enhances 'Desperate Lies' narrative

Meanwhile, Palomma Duarte, known for her roles in Grande Pai, Renascer, and Tropicaliente, plays Silvia, Tomas's sister and Liana's sister-in-law. Joao Vitti, a Brazilian telenovela star, portrays Vicente, the doctor who reveals Liana's rare pregnancy condition. Martha Nowill, who began her career playing Mari in the movie Camila Jam, portrays Debora, Liana's best friend. The cast also includes actors such as Joana Kannenberg, Claudia Porvedel, Vitor Valle, Mario Borges, Pedro Manoel Nabuco, Jose Beltrao, and Yohama Eshima.