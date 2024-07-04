In brief Simplifying... In brief "Srikanth", a film tracing the inspiring journey of a visually impaired man from a small village in Andhra Pradesh to a successful entrepreneur, is set to stream on Netflix.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar.

Rao, who plays the lead role, shared his excitement about portraying a character that pushed him out of his comfort zone. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Srikanth' to stream on Netflix from Friday

Rajkummar Rao-Jyotika-Alaya F's 'Srikanth' to stream on Netflix

By Isha Sharma 12:24 pm Jul 04, 202412:24 pm

What's the story The biographical film Srikanth, featuring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, is set to premiere on Netflix following its successful theatrical run. The movie will be available for streaming from Friday after initially being released in theaters in May. The film narrates the inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired entrepreneur and founder of Bollant Industries.

Inspiring journey

'Srikanth': Tale of triumph over adversity

Srikanth traces Bolla's journey from a small village in undivided Andhra Pradesh, India, to becoming a successful entrepreneur. Despite being visually impaired and facing numerous challenges, his determination led him to establish Bollant Industries. The company primarily employs people with disabilities, further highlighting Bolla's commitment to inclusivity and empowerment. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and also features Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar.

Actor's insight

Rao on the experience of working on 'Srikanth'

In an earlier conversation with PTI, Rao shared his experience of working on the biopic. He said, "I love challenges. And, something that scares me excites me even more. And Srikanth did that to me. I've never played a visually impaired man before. I didn't know if I would be able to do it. But that's the fun where you push yourself out of your comfort zone." The film was a box office success.