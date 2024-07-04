In brief Simplifying... In brief Rajkummar Rao is set to explore a new action hero image in the upcoming film 'Maalik', alongside '12th Fail' actress Medha Shankr.

The film, an emotion-driven action entertainer, will showcase Rao in high-octane stunts, marking a shift in his career towards mainstream entertainment.

The shooting will commence in September in Lucknow and Benares, with a three-month filming schedule.

Rajkummar Rao-Medha Shankr to collaborate for action film 'Maalik'

By Isha Sharma 12:11 pm Jul 04, 202412:11 pm

What's the story Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao is set to star in the high-intensity action film Maalik, directed by Pulkit of Bhakshak fame. This marks his second venture into the action genre, following his role in Hit: The First Case (2022), which did not do well at the box office. The shooting for Maalik is scheduled to begin in September and will feature the actor in a "muscular frame."

Preparations

Rao intends to become a 'hero of the masses'

A source told Mid-Day, "While Raj has carved a niche for himself with his solid performances, he hasn't developed the image of a hero of the masses. With his next few films, he wants to explore that space." "Raj immediately gave his nod as the film will present him in a new avatar. It's an emotion-driven, action entertainer that will see the actor performing high-octane stunts."

Female lead

'12th Fail' fame Medha Shankr roped in as female lead

Medha Shankr, known for her role in 12th Fail (2023), has been cast as the female lead opposite Rao. The source added, "The script required a soft, intelligent and sensitive actor who would be the perfect foil to Raj's character. The shoot will begin in September in Lucknow, and then move to Benares as the story is based there." "Pulkit plans to wrap up filming over a three-month start-to-finish schedule."

Career evolution

Rao's career shift toward mainstream entertainment

Rao's recent projects indicate a transition toward more mainstream entertainment. His horror comedy Stree 2 is set to release on Independence Day, clashing with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. Then, he will be seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dimri. This year, he has already been a part of two movies: Srikanth and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.