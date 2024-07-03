In brief Simplifying... In brief Netflix has revamped the classic game Minesweeper, giving it a fresh, colorful aquatic look and a journey mode, all without any in-game ads or extra fees.

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:28 pm Jul 03, 202404:28 pm

What's the story Netflix has expanded its gaming portfolio with the introduction of a reimagined version of the classic PC puzzle game, Minesweeper. The updated game, now accessible via the Netflix app, features an international setting where players are tasked with locating underwater mines. The traditional interface of numbers and flags is superimposed over vibrant images of global waterways.

Game features

No in-app purchases

The revamped Minesweeper game on Netflix significantly deviates from the original in terms of aesthetics, featuring colorful aquatic backgrounds and a journey mode. A key advantage highlighted in the game's trailer is its ad-free nature with "No in-game ads. No extra fees. No in-app purchases." This stands out from many contemporary mobile versions of Minesweeper, that either support ads or necessitate purchase for an ad-free experience.

Gaming expansion

Minesweeper joins diverse Netflix gaming collection

Minesweeper is the latest addition to Netflix's diverse collection of games. The catalog includes its own versions of card games like Hearts and Solitaire, indie favorites such as Hades, and global mega-hits from the Grand Theft Auto series. Some games on the platform also tie into Netflix's own programming, showcasing the broad scope of the company's gaming endeavor.