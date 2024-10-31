Summarize Simplifying... In short "Venom 3" has hit the ₹40cr mark in just a week, with high occupancy rates across English, Hindi, and Tamil screenings.

The film, directed by Kelly Marcel and featuring stars like Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor, delves into the complex relationship between Eddie and Venom.

'Venom 3' box office collection

'Venom 3' maintains momentum; crosses ₹40cr mark in 7 days

By Isha Sharma 10:12 am Oct 31, 202410:12 am

What's the story The third installment of the Venom franchise, Venom: The Last Dance, starring Tom Hardy, continues to rule the Indian box office. The film, which was released on October 25, has been maintaining a steady pace since its release. On its seventh day in theaters, it earned ₹3.15cr taking the total net collection to ₹41.64cr.

Occupancy rates

'Venom 3' enjoyed high occupancy in Indian theaters

The film witnessed high occupancy across various language screenings on Wednesday. English screenings had an overall 9.76% occupancy, while Hindi and Tamil screenings witnessed 9.29% and 13.30% occupancy respectively, per Sacnilk. However, going ahead, it'll face massive challenges from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, releasing on Friday.

Film details

'Venom 3' plot and star-studded cast

Venom 3 explores Eddie and Venom's difficulties as they're hunted from both worlds. The plot thickens when they're compelled to make a significant, emotional choice that could break their symbiotic bond. The film boasts a star-studded including Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Cristo Fernandez, Peggy Lu, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Kelly Marcel directed Venom 3, with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Marcel, Hardy, and Hutch Parker as producers.