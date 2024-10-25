Dhruva Sarja's 'Martin' absolutely crashes; earns ₹21.3cr by Day 14
The Kannada film Martin, which was released on October 11, 2024, has tanked at the box office. Despite starting on a bright note, it deteriorated fast and had only earned an estimated ₹21.2 crore in its first 13 days. The film's performance continued to drop on its 14th day (Thursday), adding a paltry ₹0.1 crore to its earnings, taking the total haul to ₹21.3 crore.
'Martin' faced harsh criticism from reviewers
The film has been panned by critics, with many highlighting its script, music, and cast performances as its biggest flaws. This negative word-of-mouth has led to its poor box office performance. Despite the high expectations owing to its big budget, Martin has failed to strike a chord with the audience and is now a commercial failure.
'Martin' plot and production details
Martin narrates the story of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena's perilous journey to learn his true identity, a journey that takes him across Pakistan and India. He finds himself pitted against black market forces connected to terrorists plotting disastrous attacks on the nation. The film is directed by A.P. Arjun from a story by Arjun Sarja, with Uday K Mehta and Suraj Uday Mehta as producers.
'Martin' features Sarja in a dual role
Sarja plays a dual role in Martin, ably supported by Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer. The film's music is a joint effort between Mani Sharma who created the soundtrack and Ravi Basrur who composed the score. The cinematography was handled by Satya Hegde while editing was done by K.M. Prakash.