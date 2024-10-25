Summarize Simplifying... In short Dhruva Sarja's film 'Martin' has been a commercial disappointment, earning only ₹21.3cr by its 14th day.

Critics have criticized the film's script, music, and performances, leading to its poor box office results.

The film, which tells the story of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena's journey across Pakistan and India, was expected to do well due to its large budget but failed to resonate with audiences.

'Martin' box office collection

Dhruva Sarja's 'Martin' absolutely crashes; earns ₹21.3cr by Day 14

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:17 pm Oct 25, 202412:17 pm

What's the story The Kannada film Martin, which was released on October 11, 2024, has tanked at the box office. Despite starting on a bright note, it deteriorated fast and had only earned an estimated ₹21.2 crore in its first 13 days. The film's performance continued to drop on its 14th day (Thursday), adding a paltry ₹0.1 crore to its earnings, taking the total haul to ₹21.3 crore.

Critical reception

'Martin' faced harsh criticism from reviewers

The film has been panned by critics, with many highlighting its script, music, and cast performances as its biggest flaws. This negative word-of-mouth has led to its poor box office performance. Despite the high expectations owing to its big budget, Martin has failed to strike a chord with the audience and is now a commercial failure.

Film overview

'Martin' plot and production details

Martin narrates the story of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena's perilous journey to learn his true identity, a journey that takes him across Pakistan and India. He finds himself pitted against black market forces connected to terrorists plotting disastrous attacks on the nation. The film is directed by A.P. Arjun from a story by Arjun Sarja, with Uday K Mehta and Suraj Uday Mehta as producers.

Cast and crew

'Martin' features Sarja in a dual role

Sarja plays a dual role in Martin, ably supported by Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer. The film's music is a joint effort between Mani Sharma who created the soundtrack and Ravi Basrur who composed the score. The cinematography was handled by Satya Hegde while editing was done by K.M. Prakash.