Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood singer KK, born in 1968, started his career in marketing before his passion for music led him to Bollywood in 1994.

Known for his versatility, he recorded over 700 songs in various Indian languages and left a lasting legacy with multiple award nominations.

Despite his untimely death in 2022, his music continues to touch hearts, and a statue in Kolkata stands as a tribute to his contributions to Indian music.

Google Doodle honors KK

Google Doodle honors late Bollywood singer KK

By Tanvi Gupta 12:02 pm Oct 25, 202412:02 pm

What's the story Google is paying tribute to the life and legacy of iconic Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, with a special Doodle on Friday. KK—sang Chhod Aaye Hum in 1996 for his playback singing debut on this day—rose to fame in no time and became a beloved figure in Indian music. His voice is remembered for romantic hits like Khuda Jaane and emotional ballads such as Beetein Lamhe.

Career transition

KK's journey from marketing to music

Born in Delhi on August 23, 1968, KK graduated from Delhi University's Kirori Mal College before working in marketing for a short time. However, his love for music took him on an illustrious journey that won millions of hearts. His big break came in 1994 when he started singing commercial jingles, opening the doors to Bollywood. His Hindi cinema playback journey reached new heights in 1999 with the heart-wrenching Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Musical achievements

KK's versatility and prolific career in Indian music

Apart from being a master of Hindi music, KK also displayed his versatility by recording songs in several Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, and Gujarati. Over the course of his career, he recorded over 500 songs in Hindi and over 200 in different regional languages. He was also known for his work on over 3K jingles in 11 languages.

Enduring impact

KK's legacy and untimely demise

KK's soulful voice got him multiple nominations, including six Filmfare Awards and two Star Screen Awards, cementing his legacy as a beloved figure in Indian music. He passed away in June 2022 at 53 after a cardiac arrest, hours after performing in Kolkata. Despite his untimely demise, his music continues to resonate with fans, ensuring his legacy endures for generations to come. To honor his contributions to Indian music, a statue was erected in Kolkata where he last performed.