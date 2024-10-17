Summarize Simplifying... In short Somy Ali, Salman Khan's ex, has invited Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in Sabarmati Central Jail, for a Zoom call, expressing her love for Rajasthan and her desire to visit a temple there.

Salman's ex Somy Ali invites Lawrence Bishnoi for Zoom call

By Isha Sharma 11:39 am Oct 17, 202411:39 am

What's the story Somy Ali, a former actor who once dated Salman Khan, has invited gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for a Zoom call. Sharing a picture of Bishnoi, Ali wrote in Hindi on Instagram, "Greetings, Lawrence brother. I've heard that you do Zoom calls even from jail. So I want to discuss a few things with you." Notably, Bishnoi has repeatedly issued death threats to Khan due to the actor's shooting of a blackbuck in 1998, a species considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.

Appeal

Ali has also asked for Bishnoi's contact number

Ali wrote, "Please tell me how that [our conversation] can be done. Rajasthan is my most favourite place in the world." "I want to visit your temple for a prayer but let's get done with the Zoom call first. Trust me this chat is for your own good. Please give me your mobile number, I'll be grateful. Thank you." Bishnoi is currently lodged at the Sabarmati Central Jail.

Relationship history

Ali's past relationship and defense of Khan

Ali, who broke up with Khan in 1999, has been living in the US since. However, despite admitting to a troubled past with the actor, she has stood up for him many times. In a May interview with Hindustan Times, she said: "If you're attempting to kill someone or firing bullets on him then you're crossing the line." "I don't support hunting as a sport, but this event took place so many years ago. Salman was much younger in 1998."

Judicial faith

Ali's appeal to Bishnoi community and faith in justice

Ali had further reiterated her faith in India's judicial system, saying, "Taking someone's life is not acceptable, be it Salman or an average common man. If you want justice, you should move to the court." "I apologize on his behalf if he has made a mistake and please forgive him. I have full faith in India's judicial system and lawyers, the same as America." She also urged the Bishnoi community that harming Khan would not bring back the blackbuck.