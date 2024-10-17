Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a strong start, the film 'Vettaiyan' saw a dip in collections after the festive weekend due to bad weather.

The film, which tells the story of a school teacher uncovering a drug trade, grossed ₹31.7cr on its opening day and has collected over ₹260cr globally.

The film, which tells the story of a school teacher uncovering a drug trade, grossed ₹31.7cr on its opening day and has collected over ₹260cr globally.

However, it still lags behind Rajinikanth's last release 'Jailer' in the North American box office by over ₹40 crore.

'Vettaiyan' box office collection

'Vettaiyan' is slow yet steady; collects ₹119cr in 7 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:26 am Oct 17, 202411:26 am

What's the story Rajinikanth's latest film, Vettaiyan, has taken the box office by storm since its release on October 10. However, its pace slackened over the week. The star-studded cast features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. Directed by TJ Gnanavel and released in five languages—Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam—the film grossed around ₹118.8cr in India by the end of its first week.

Collection decline

'Vettaiyan' witnessed a dip in collections post-festive weekend

Despite crossing the ₹200cr mark globally within four days of its release, Vettaiyan saw a dip in collections after the Puja festive weekend. This was reportedly due to bad weather, particularly heavy rains in Chennai. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹4.15cr on Wednesday (October 16), taking its total earnings to around ₹118.8cr across all languages in India after one week.

Box office comparison

'Vettaiyan' performance and comparison with Rajinikanth's previous film

Vettaiyan had a solid start, grossing ₹31.7cr on opening day, followed by ₹24cr on Friday, ₹26.75cr on Saturday, and ₹22.3cr on Sunday. However, the numbers fell during weekdays to ₹5.6cr on Monday and ₹4.3cr on Tuesday. Despite collecting around $2.4 million (approximately ₹20 crore) at the US box office, it is still behind Rajinikanth's last release Jailer by over ₹40 crore in the North America collections alone!

Film synopsis

'Vettaiyan' plot and global box office collections

Vettaiyan narrates the tale of a school teacher who discovers a drug trade and informs the police. This triggers an investigation by an honest cop known for his unconventional methods, unearthing hidden truths about the crime world. The film also features Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles. Despite its domestic run, Vettaiyan has reportedly collected over ₹260cr at the global box office.