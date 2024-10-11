Summarize Simplifying... In short The release of the animated film 'Ramayana: Legend of Prince Rama' has been delayed, according to a statement by Geek Pictures.

'Ramayana: Legend of Prince Rama' release postponed last-minute—here's why

What's the story The much-anticipated animated film, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, has been postponed from its initial release date of Friday (October 18). The announcement was made by the makers on Friday. They have not yet disclosed a new release date but stated that the delay is intended to ensure a broader audience for the film. Ramayana is a Japanese-Indian anime film originally released in 1993.

Makers aim to increase accessibility with the delay

In a statement on Instagram, the film's production company, Geek Pictures, thanked the Indian audience for their overwhelming support. The statement read: "In response to the incredible enthusiasm from fans nationwide, we have decided to adjust the film's release date from the previously scheduled 18th of October to a new date in the near future." "This decision reflects our commitment to ensuring that this iconic masterpiece reaches every corner of our vast country."

'Ramayana' was showcased in 1993 but didn't have theatrical release

The animated film is directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Koichi Sasaki. In the Hindi version of the film, Arun Govil—known for his role in Ramayan, voiced the character of Ram, while Namrata Sawhney voiced Sita and the late Amrish Puri lent his voice to Raavan. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha served as the narrator. It was showcased in India during the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993, but it didn't have a theatrical release.