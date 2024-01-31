'Ramayan' was originally aired on DD National between 1997 and 1998

What's the story Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series Ramayan is set to return to the television screens once again. The series, which first aired in 1987, became a cultural sensation and has consistently been in high demand. One of the highest-rated Indian television shows, it isn't the first time that Ramayan is coming back on the small screen. We bring you all the details of when and where to watch the epic series.

Ramayan garnered international acclaim during its broadcast and became the most-watched television series globally. It holds the esteemed title of the most-viewed mythological serial, boasting an impressive 82% viewership. The series was narrated by Ashok Kumar and Sagar himself, with a musical score composed by Ravindra Jain. As the show is set for its return, fans across the nation eagerly anticipate the revival of this legendary series.

When and where to watch 'Ramayan'

The national television channel, Doordarshan aka DD National on Wednesday, announced that it is bringing the mythological series back on the screens, considering the high public demand for it. In a post on X (formerly known as Twiter), DD National wrote, "Lord Shri Ram has arrived! Once again, the most popular show in all of India, Ramayan, has made a comeback. Watch Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan once again on #DDNational soon! (sic)." Its premiere date is yet to be released.

A trip down memory lane with the star cast

The legendary show starred Arun Govil in the role of Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as goddess Sita, and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Their outstanding performances brought the ancient Indian epic to life and connected with millions of viewers. Adapted from Maharishi Valmiki's ancient epic, Ramayana, the show was created, written, and directed by Sagar. It was initially aired between 1987 and 1988 on DD National.

Previous comeback

Revisiting 'Ramayan' during COVID-19 lockdown

This is the second time that Ramayan will be shown again on TV. In the past too, Ramayan made a comeback on television screens. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Doordarshan decided to re-telecast Ramayan to entertain home-bound audiences. The move was in response to public demand, and a statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting confirmed this decision. The show achieved record ratings during its lockdown telecast, demonstrating its lasting popularity among viewers.