Mahindra launches BE 6 Batman Edition eSUV at ₹27.8 lakh
What's the story
Mahindra has launched the BE 6 Batman Edition electric SUV in India at a price of ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is limited to just 300 units, will be available for booking from August 23, and deliveries will start on September 20, coinciding with International Batman Day. The special edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant of the BE 6 electric SUV with a range of up to 682km per charge.
Design inspiration
BE 6 Batman Edition draws heavily from 'The Dark Knight'
The BE 6 Batman Edition draws heavily from The Dark Knight, with its exterior and interior design elements inspired by the iconic character. It features a custom Satin Black paint finish with Batman decals on the front doors, 20-inch alloy wheels, and Alchemy Gold-painted suspension and brake calipers. The rear badging reads 'BE 6 x The Dark Knight,' while Bat emblems are found on hub caps, quarter panels, rear bumper as well as windows and windshield.
Interior highlights
The model offers an optional 7.2kW charger
The interior of the BE 6 Batman Edition comes with a brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition plaque with unique numbering, a charcoal leather instrument panel with gold halo around driver cockpit, and suede and leather upholstery with gold stitching. The model also offers an optional 7.2kW charger at ₹50,000 or an 11.2kW charger at ₹75,000 for added convenience.