The model is limited to just 300 units

Mahindra launches BE 6 Batman Edition eSUV at ₹27.8 lakh

By Mudit Dube 10:46 am Aug 15, 202510:46 am

What's the story

Mahindra has launched the BE 6 Batman Edition electric SUV in India at a price of ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is limited to just 300 units, will be available for booking from August 23, and deliveries will start on September 20, coinciding with International Batman Day. The special edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant of the BE 6 electric SUV with a range of up to 682km per charge.