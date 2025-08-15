MATTER introduces 3kW fast charger for AERA e-bike

The AERA packs an 11.5kW liquid-cooled motor and a 5kWh battery, giving you a certified range of 172km and a top speed of 105km/h. It's got a four-speed manual gearbox, ABS dual disk brakes, IP67-rated parts for durability, and a seven-inch touchscreen that connects with the MATTERVerse App. Prices start at ₹1.83 lakh (ex-showroom) with three years warranty on both battery and bike.

Charging stations available at experience hubs

In the initial phase, MATTER is offering free charging for AERA owners at Experience Hubs across India—a nice way to kickstart your EV journey.

Founder Mohal Lalbhai emphasizes the importance of building strong infrastructure for EV adoption.

You can find available chargers and track your charging status in real-time through the MATTERVerse App at dealerships and partner locations.