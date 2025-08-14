India: Passenger vehicle sales dip 0.2% in July

Passenger vehicle sales in India slipped just 0.2% year-on-year in July 2025, landing at 3.4 lakh units, even as overall auto sales kept growing—thanks to booming demand for smaller rides like scooters and motorcycles. The real action this month was all about two- and three-wheelers.

Two- and 3-wheelers drive growth Two-wheeler sales jumped 8.7% to hit 15.7 lakh units, led by a big boost in scooters (up 16.2%) and steady motorcycle growth (up nearly 5%).

Three-wheelers took off too, up 17.5%.

Exports of passenger vehicles, 2- and 3-wheelers up Indian vehicles are getting noticed abroad—exports of passenger vehicles rose almost 9%, while two-wheeler exports soared by a third, and three-wheeler exports shot up nearly half compared to last July.