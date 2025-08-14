McLaren to auction 2026 F1 car, IndyCar, and hypercar Auto Aug 14, 2025

McLaren Racing is doing something wild—they're putting their 2026 Formula One car up for auction before it even races.

The sale, set for December 5 during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, also includes a 2026 IndyCar and McLaren's inaugural 2027 World Endurance Hypercar.

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of motorsport history before anyone else, this might be your shot.