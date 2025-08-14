McLaren to auction 2026 F1 car, IndyCar, and hypercar
McLaren Racing is doing something wild—they're putting their 2026 Formula One car up for auction before it even races.
The sale, set for December 5 during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, also includes a 2026 IndyCar and McLaren's inaugural 2027 World Endurance Hypercar.
If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of motorsport history before anyone else, this might be your shot.
The winning bidder will get a show car
Whoever wins the F1 car gets a show car to display in 2025, behind-the-scenes access to the team and events, and the real racecar delivered in 2028 (after its time on track).
The IndyCar and hypercar will be handed over after their own seasons wrap up.
McLaren has won motorsport's 'Triple Crown'
McLaren's not just any team—they're the only ones to win motorsport's 'Triple Crown': Monaco Grand Prix, Indy500, and Le Mans.
This public auction of a future F1 car is a first for fans and collectors, as they gear up for another big run at endurance racing in 2027.