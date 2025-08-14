Ather Riz starts at ₹1/km with new battery as service

Buyback program promises up to 60% value back

With BaaS, the Ather Rizta now starts at ₹75,999 and the 450 Series at ₹84,341 (ex-showroom Lucknow).

You also get a year of free fast charging at over 3,300 stations nationwide.

On top of that, Ather's upgraded buyback program promises up to 60% value back after three years, and their extended warranty covers the battery plus key parts for up to five years or 60,000km—making it way less stressful for anyone thinking about going electric.