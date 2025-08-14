BMW India to increase car prices by 3%: Here's why

BMW India offers a wide range of luxury cars and SUVs, including electric vehicles. The lineup starts with the 2 Series Gran Coupe, priced at ₹46.9 lakh, and goes up to the flagship BMW XM, which costs ₹2.6 crore.

CEO statement

BMW Group India's H1 performance and future plans

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, acknowledged the company's remarkable growth and sales momentum in the first half of this year. He said that despite the ongoing global challenges, they are prepared to introduce several new power-packed profiles during the festive season. The company is also gearing up for strong demand for its luxury cars.