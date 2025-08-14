BMW India to increase car prices by 3%: Here's why
What's the story
BMW India has announced a price hike of up to 3% on its entire range of vehicles, effective September 1. The increase is due to continued foreign exchange fluctuations and global supply chain pressures, which have resulted in higher material and logistics costs. Despite these challenges, the company said it remains committed to providing exceptional performance and service for its customers.
Product portfolio
BMW India's lineup and pricing
BMW India offers a wide range of luxury cars and SUVs, including electric vehicles. The lineup starts with the 2 Series Gran Coupe, priced at ₹46.9 lakh, and goes up to the flagship BMW XM, which costs ₹2.6 crore.
CEO statement
BMW Group India's H1 performance and future plans
Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, acknowledged the company's remarkable growth and sales momentum in the first half of this year. He said that despite the ongoing global challenges, they are prepared to introduce several new power-packed profiles during the festive season. The company is also gearing up for strong demand for its luxury cars.