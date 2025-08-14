Yamaha launches Fascino, RayZR scooters with enhanced power assist

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its 2025 model year of the Fascino and RayZR scooters in India. The new models come with a host of upgrades, including a hybrid power assist system called "Enhanced Power Assist." The system uses the silent starter as an electric motor to assist the petrol engine for better acceleration. Both scooters are now E20 fuel compatible (20% ethanol, 80% petrol).

Upgrades What is new in the top-end variant of Fascino S? The top-end variant of the Yamaha Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid now gets a 5-inch color TFT console with call/SMS alerts and turn-by-turn navigation. The regular disk variant also gets a new color scheme called Metallic Light Green, enhancing its retro vibe. Meanwhile, the base variant of the Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid now comes in a new Silver White Cocktail color scheme.

Specifications Both scooters are equipped with a 125cc hybrid engine Both the Fascino and RayZR are powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid technology. The engine produces 8.2hp of power and 10.3Nm of torque. Both scooters offer a generous underseat storage capacity of 21-liters, enough to fit a half-face helmet comfortably. Weighing in at just 99kg, they are among the lightest in their segment.