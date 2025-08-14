FASTag annual pass launches tomorrow: Check price and benefits

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will launch the FASTag annual pass tomorrow, coinciding with India's Independence Day. The pass, announced in July, offers owners of private cars, jeeps, and vans unlimited travel for either 200 toll transactions or one year, whichever is reached first, through eligible national highways and expressways. This initiative aims to simplify toll payments and reduce travel costs.

Validity Valid on NHs and NEs operated by NHAI and MoRTH Priced at ₹3,000, the pass allows seamless toll-free entries across designated plazas. Once purchased, the pass is linked to the vehicle's FASTag, with activation typically completing within a few hours. It is only valid on NHs and NEs operated by NHAI and MoRTH. However, it won't work for state highways or municipal roads where normal charges will apply.

Purchase process How to buy the FASTag annual pass? To buy the FASTag Annual Pass, users need to visit the Rajmarg Yatra app or the official NHAI/MoRTH website. After logging in with details like vehicle registration number and FASTag ID, they can pay ₹3,000 through UPI, debit/credit card or net banking. Once payment is successful, the annual pass will be linked to an existing FASTag—no need for a new one. An SMS confirmation will be received on August 15 when the pass becomes active.