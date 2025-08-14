FASTag annual pass launches tomorrow: Check price and benefits
What's the story
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will launch the FASTag annual pass tomorrow, coinciding with India's Independence Day. The pass, announced in July, offers owners of private cars, jeeps, and vans unlimited travel for either 200 toll transactions or one year, whichever is reached first, through eligible national highways and expressways. This initiative aims to simplify toll payments and reduce travel costs.
Validity
Valid on NHs and NEs operated by NHAI and MoRTH
Priced at ₹3,000, the pass allows seamless toll-free entries across designated plazas. Once purchased, the pass is linked to the vehicle's FASTag, with activation typically completing within a few hours. It is only valid on NHs and NEs operated by NHAI and MoRTH. However, it won't work for state highways or municipal roads where normal charges will apply.
Purchase process
How to buy the FASTag annual pass?
To buy the FASTag Annual Pass, users need to visit the Rajmarg Yatra app or the official NHAI/MoRTH website. After logging in with details like vehicle registration number and FASTag ID, they can pay ₹3,000 through UPI, debit/credit card or net banking. Once payment is successful, the annual pass will be linked to an existing FASTag—no need for a new one. An SMS confirmation will be received on August 15 when the pass becomes active.
Usage restrictions
Things to remember
From August 15, every time a vehicle passes through an NHAI or MoRTH-operated FASTag-enabled toll plaza, one trip will be deducted from its FASTag annual pass balance. The pass is non-transferable and non-refundable, linked to a specific vehicle. There is no auto-renewal; users must reapply manually to renew the pass once it expires.