Yamaha unveils 2025 RayZR, Fascino scooters with enhanced hybrid tech

What else is new?

Both scooters now use a high-performance battery for quieter starts and better fuel efficiency.

The Fascino S variant stands out with a color TFT display and turn-by-turn navigation via the Y-Connect app.

For those who love options, there are new shades: Matte Grey for the Fascino S, Metallic Light Green and White for the standard Fascino, plus Silver White Cocktail for the RayZR.

Top-end models like the RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid go up to ₹92,970, while the premium Fascino S is tagged at ₹95,850—keeping things stylish yet practical for city riders.