Yamaha unveils 2025 RayZR, Fascino scooters with enhanced hybrid tech
Yamaha India just rolled out its 2025 RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooters.
Starting at ₹79,340 and ₹80,750, these new rides come with an upgraded Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system that gives you a boost when taking off—especially handy on hills or with a passenger.
The engine specs stay the same as last year, but acceleration is stronger, especially from a standstill, on inclines, or when carrying a pillion.
What else is new?
Both scooters now use a high-performance battery for quieter starts and better fuel efficiency.
The Fascino S variant stands out with a color TFT display and turn-by-turn navigation via the Y-Connect app.
For those who love options, there are new shades: Matte Grey for the Fascino S, Metallic Light Green and White for the standard Fascino, plus Silver White Cocktail for the RayZR.
Top-end models like the RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid go up to ₹92,970, while the premium Fascino S is tagged at ₹95,850—keeping things stylish yet practical for city riders.