'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk is King Charles's cousin

What's the story Bob Odenkirk, the star of hit TV shows Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, recently found out he has a royal connection on the US genealogy show Finding Your Roots. The show's experts traced his family back five generations and discovered that Odenkirk is the 11th cousin of Britain's King Charles III. Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. shared the news about the actor's fifth great-grandfather, Friedrich Carl Steinholz, who was born in Plön, Germany, in 1755.

Current British monarch King Charles III succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away in September 2022 at the age of 96. Odenkirk, on the other hand, is a popular actor who started his career as a writer for Saturday Night Live (SNL) and has worked alongside Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Space, and Chris Farrey on the show. He also worked as an actor-writer on The Ben Stiller Show.

Odenkirk's reaction to royal ancestry and democracy

Upon hearing that Steinholz was related to European royals, Odenkirk said, "It makes me feel like a part of history that I didn't think I was any part of, but I'm an American. I'm not a monarchist. I don't believe in that." He discussed his thoughts on monarchy and democracy, stating, "I feel like it's a little twisted. I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders," adding that "we've gotten to a better place with democracy."

However, when Gates Jr. confirmed his relation to King Charles III as an 11th cousin, Odenkirk couldn't help but laugh and say, "Well, maybe I'll change my mind on that! That's so funny, man. Oh, that is crazy! I never thought about that." In another moment from the show, the actor laughed and exclaimed, "Are you kidding me? That's insane!" He also wished his mother had heard the news about his royal ancestry.

Hailing from Chicago, Odenkirk's parents are Walter Odenkirk and Barbara Mary, who are Catholics of German and Irish descent. He is second of the seven children of the Odenkirk couple. The actor has gained fame through his roles in popular television series such as Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. In 2021, Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul but survived thanks to the quick actions of his colleagues.