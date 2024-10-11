Summarize Simplifying... In short Jr NTR's film 'Devara - Part 1' has collected an impressive ₹261 crore in 14 days, despite a recent slowdown.

The movie, set in post-independence India, follows the son of a village chief on a mission to end smuggling in their area.

'Devara - Part 1' was released on September 27

Jr NTR's 'Devara' slows down; collects ₹261cr in 14 days

What's the story The pan-India film Devara - Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, has been holding steady at the box office despite some ups and downs in its collections. The movie, which hit the screens on September 27 in several languages including Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, had a phenomenal opening day with ₹82 crore. However, it is now slowing down from its initial momentum.

'Devara' box office collection after 2 weeks

Despite the slowdown, Devara - Part 1 has raked in an estimated ₹257.4 crore net in India in its first 13 days. On its 14th day (Thursday), early estimates from Sacnilk indicate that the film earned about ₹3.5 crore net across all languages, taking the total to around ₹260.9 crore. The film's Thursday performance showed an overall Telugu occupancy of 23.64%, while Hindi occupancy was at 8.86%.

'Devara' plot and star cast details

Set in a coastal region in the post-independence era, Devara - Part 1 follows the son of a village chief who is hell-bent on fulfilling his father's last wish: to eradicate smuggling in their area. Apart from NTR and Kapoor, the film also features Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Prakash Raj. Directed by Koratala Siva, it is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. Despite its slowed earnings pace, it continues to draw audiences.