'The Office' spinoff: Alex Edelman and Tim Key join cast

By Tanvi Gupta 11:13 am Oct 11, 202411:13 am

What's the story Peacock's upcoming mockumentary series, a spinoff of the iconic show The Office, has added four new cast members. Per reports, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Tim Key, and Eric Rahill will join the ensemble. Apart from acting, Rahill, Ikumelo, and Edelman will also write the series. This continues a tradition set in the original series by BJ Novak (Ryan), Mindy Kaling (Kelly), and Paul Lieberstein (Toby).

'The Office' spinoff to feature Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei

The Office spinoff will also see Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, and Ramona Young in key roles. The series is being developed by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman. Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore have been tapped as the leads of the upcoming series. The show isn't a reboot or spin-off of The Office, but a fresh mockumentary series featuring a new cast, set within the same universe.

Steve Carell and John Krasinski won't return for spinoff

Steve Carell, who starred in the original series, has confirmed he won't be a part of the new project. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "I will be watching but I will not be showing up." "It's just a new thing and there's really no reason for my character to show up in something like that." John Krasinski also expressed uncertainty about reprising his role as Jim Halpert on the spinoff.

Kaling's advice to new cast members of 'The Office' spinoff

Kaling, an original cast member of The Office, also had some advice for the new cast members. Speaking on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, she said, "Try not to laugh." "I ruined so many takes just because I'd be laughing at Rainn Wilson and Steve Carell. I was not professional." She humorously added that her character was "supposed to be horrified all the time," but she often struggled to keep a straight face.