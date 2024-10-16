Summarize Simplifying... In short "Vettaiyan," a multilingual film directed by TJ Gnanavel, saw a dip in theater occupancy on its sixth day, earning just ₹4.25cr.

Despite this, the film had a strong opening weekend, grossing around ₹110cr in India.

Despite this, the film had a strong opening weekend, grossing around ₹110cr in India.

Produced on a ₹160cr budget, the film has already secured digital rights with Amazon Prime Video for ₹90cr.

'Vettaiyan' box office collection

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:51 am Oct 16, 202410:51 am

What's the story The action crime drama Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, has witnessed a major dip in box office earnings on its sixth day of release. After a stellar opening weekend, the film's weekday collections have failed to keep up with the pace. On Tuesday (Day 6), it earned a mere ₹4.25cr, taking its total net collection to ₹114.6cr. Here's more.

The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel and released in five languages (Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam), witnessed a drop in theater occupancy on Tuesday. The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 18.34%, with morning shows at 13.95%, afternoon shows at 18.33%, evening shows at 20.1%, and night shows at 20.98%. The Telugu version recorded an occupancy of 16.04%, while the Hindi version lagged behind at just 8.97%.

Despite the recent dip in earnings, Vettaiyan had a solid start at the box office. It grossed ₹31.7cr on its first day and continued to earn strongly over the opening weekend with ₹24cr on Friday, ₹26.75cr on Saturday and ₹22.3cr on Sunday. By the end of the first weekend, Vettaiyan had raked in a total of about ₹110cr in India alone.

Vettaiyan was produced by Subaskaran Allirajah on a whopping budget of ₹160cr. The film's plot revolves around a drug trade unearthed by a government school teacher and the investigation led by an honest officer known for his unorthodox methods. Despite its recent box office performance, the film has already bagged digital rights with Amazon Prime Video for a whopping ₹90cr.