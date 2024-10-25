'Venom 3' marks decent start; collects ₹5cr on Day-1
Tom Hardy's latest superhero outing, Venom: The Last Dance, made a decent entry into Indian theaters with a ₹5 crore opening on Thursday, per Sacnilk. What's more, it collected a whopping $9.3 million at the China box office, which marked the biggest opening for a superhero movie since Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. The film is expected to earn around $30 million in its first five days in China, beating recent Hollywood releases that debuted over traditional weekends, too.
It should do even better over the weekend
Notably, the Sony Marvel film was released in India a day before its initial release date. Although the film is getting a full-fledged premiere in the country on Friday, the collection from Thursday's paid previews is pretty solid, and in line with the prediction. Apart from the franchise-familiar humor, viewers have also appreciated Hardy's performance as Eddie and Venom.
'Venom: The Last Dance' plot and cast details
Venom: The Last Dance also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham in pivotal roles. The plot follows the events of Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage with Eddie (Hardy) wanted for the murder of Patrick Mulligan (Graham). However, Mulligan isn't dead but is being experimented on in an Area 51-like facility.
'Venom: The Last Dance' received positive reviews from audience
The first reviews of Venom: The Last Dance are out and the film has been well-received by audiences. One viewer praised it as "by far the best of the trilogy," while another described it as "the funniest, most emotional, best story." A third person wrote, "I don't care what anyone says, Venom: The Last Dance is a whole lot of fun! There are several epic action sequences, lots of laughs & even quite a bit of heart."