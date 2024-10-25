Summarize Simplifying... In short "Venom 3", titled "Venom: The Last Dance", had a promising start in India, raking in ₹5cr on its first day.

The film, starring Tom Hardy, continues the story from "Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage", and has been praised as the best and most emotional installment of the trilogy.

With its blend of action, humor, and heart, audiences are finding it to be a thoroughly enjoyable watch.

'Venom 3' box office

'Venom 3' marks decent start; collects ₹5cr on Day-1

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:44 am Oct 25, 2024

What's the story Tom Hardy's latest superhero outing, Venom: The Last Dance, made a decent entry into Indian theaters with a ₹5 crore opening on Thursday, per Sacnilk. What's more, it collected a whopping $9.3 million at the China box office, which marked the biggest opening for a superhero movie since Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. The film is expected to earn around $30 million in its first five days in China, beating recent Hollywood releases that debuted over traditional weekends, too.

It should do even better over the weekend

Notably, the Sony Marvel film was released in India a day before its initial release date. Although the film is getting a full-fledged premiere in the country on Friday, the collection from Thursday's paid previews is pretty solid, and in line with the prediction. Apart from the franchise-familiar humor, viewers have also appreciated Hardy's performance as Eddie and Venom.

Film synopsis

'Venom: The Last Dance' plot and cast details

Venom: The Last Dance also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham in pivotal roles. The plot follows the events of Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage with Eddie (Hardy) wanted for the murder of Patrick Mulligan (Graham). However, Mulligan isn't dead but is being experimented on in an Area 51-like facility.

Audience reaction

'Venom: The Last Dance' received positive reviews from audience

The first reviews of Venom: The Last Dance are out and the film has been well-received by audiences. One viewer praised it as "by far the best of the trilogy," while another described it as "the funniest, most emotional, best story." A third person wrote, "I don't care what anyone says, Venom: The Last Dance is a whole lot of fun! There are several epic action sequences, lots of laughs & even quite a bit of heart."