Why Tabu is missing from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Director Anees Bazmee has confirmed acclaimed actor Tabu will not be a part of the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Despite the pressure from his peers to have her on the cast, Bazmee decided to respect and preserve the impact of her memorable performance in the previous film of the series. He told News18, "Whenever people think of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, they'll remember the superb job Tabu ji did in it."
Bazmee's decision to cast new actor for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Bazmee admitted that casting Tabu would have added to the star power of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But he chose to cast a new actor instead to keep the character's integrity intact. He said, "If she weren't such a close friend, I might have pushed her to take the role. But out of deep respect for her, I chose someone else instead."
Bazmee praised Tabu's performance in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
Bazmee also praised Tabu's acting prowess, especially in a sequence from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He mentioned how she takes her identical twin into a room and delivers the dialogue, "Do behenon ki beech ki baat kabhi khatam nahi hoti (Conversation between two sisters can never cease)." Tabu showed pure brilliance in that sequence, taking her character to another level, he said.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to release on November 1
The third installment of the horror-comedy franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will hit the screens on November 1. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the lead. Although Tabu is missing from the film, fans are excited for the release of this new chapter in the much-loved series.