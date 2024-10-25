'Vicky Vidya Ka...' falls further, earns ₹37.2cr by Day 14
The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video continues to see a steady decline in its box office performance. Despite an initial success where it triumphantly outperformed Alia Bhatt's Jigra, the movie has failed to make a significant impact at the box office. On its 14th day (Thursday), it earned just ₹80 lakh, taking its total collection to ₹37.2 crore.
'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' witnessed a steady decline
The film opened with a collection of ₹5.5 crore on day one. It witnessed an uptick over the weekend with collections of ₹6.9 crore and ₹6.4 crore on the second and third day, respectively. However, from day four, there was a noticeable drop in collections with earnings of just ₹2.4 crore, marking the beginning of a steady decline in its box office performance.
Film's earnings continued to plummet in 2nd week
The film's earnings continued to fall in its second week. On the 11th day, it collected ₹1.15 crore followed by a further drop to ₹1.1 crore on the 12th day. The 13th and 14th days saw collections of ₹94 lakh and ₹80 lakh respectively, showing a steady decline in its box office performance through the second week of its release.
Uncertainty looms over film's ability to cross ₹40 crore mark
As the film struggles at the box office, questions are being raised if it can cross the ₹40 crore mark before major Diwali releases take over cinema halls. Only time will tell if Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video can achieve this milestone in its box office journey. Despite featuring a fresh pair of Rao and Dimri, the comedy film has failed to make a mark.