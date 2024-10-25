Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Vicky Vidya Ka...' has seen a steady decline in box office collections, earning just ₹37.2 crore by its 14th day.

Despite a promising start, the film's earnings plummeted in the second week, raising doubts about its ability to cross the ₹40 crore mark.

With major Diwali releases on the horizon, the comedy film's financial success remains uncertain. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' falls further, earns ₹37.2cr by Day 14

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:12 am Oct 25, 202411:12 am

What's the story The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video continues to see a steady decline in its box office performance. Despite an initial success where it triumphantly outperformed Alia Bhatt's Jigra, the movie has failed to make a significant impact at the box office. On its 14th day (Thursday), it earned just ₹80 lakh, taking its total collection to ₹37.2 crore.

Box office journey

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' witnessed a steady decline

The film opened with a collection of ₹5.5 crore on day one. It witnessed an uptick over the weekend with collections of ₹6.9 crore and ₹6.4 crore on the second and third day, respectively. However, from day four, there was a noticeable drop in collections with earnings of just ₹2.4 crore, marking the beginning of a steady decline in its box office performance.

Second week slump

Film's earnings continued to plummet in 2nd week

The film's earnings continued to fall in its second week. On the 11th day, it collected ₹1.15 crore followed by a further drop to ₹1.1 crore on the 12th day. The 13th and 14th days saw collections of ₹94 lakh and ₹80 lakh respectively, showing a steady decline in its box office performance through the second week of its release.

Box office uncertainty

Uncertainty looms over film's ability to cross ₹40 crore mark

As the film struggles at the box office, questions are being raised if it can cross the ₹40 crore mark before major Diwali releases take over cinema halls. Only time will tell if Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video can achieve this milestone in its box office journey. Despite featuring a fresh pair of Rao and Dimri, the comedy film has failed to make a mark.