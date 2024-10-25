Summarize Simplifying... In short Bhatt's first solo action film, 'Jigra', has underperformed at the box office, collecting only ₹29.25 crore in 14 days. Despite initial hype, the film's earnings steadily declined due to mixed reviews.

What's the story Alia Bhatt's latest film, Jigra, is crawling toward the ₹30 crore mark. On Thursday alone (Day 14), the movie only managed to rake in ₹40 lakh. Despite having a few more days of an open window at the box office until Diwali, the film is projected to only make about ₹2-3 crore more in its lifetime business.

The performance of Jigra has been a major disappointment for the film industry. There was a lot of buzz due to it being Bhatt's first solo action venture. However, the film failed to live up to these expectations owing to mixed reviews. Despite being a niche movie, it opened decently but dropped in collections thereafter. The movie also stars Vedang Raina and is directed by Vasan Bala.

Not just Jigra, Navratri season also affected the box office performance of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which was released alongside. After earning over ₹1 crore initially, Jigra's daily collections fell to lakhs from Monday. The trend continued with the movie earning just ₹40 lakh on Thursday. Till now, Jigra's total collection stands at ₹29.25 crore.