'Jigra' has no takers; collects ₹29.25cr in 14 days
Alia Bhatt's latest film, Jigra, is crawling toward the ₹30 crore mark. On Thursday alone (Day 14), the movie only managed to rake in ₹40 lakh. Despite having a few more days of an open window at the box office until Diwali, the film is projected to only make about ₹2-3 crore more in its lifetime business.
'Jigra' underperformed despite high industry expectations
The performance of Jigra has been a major disappointment for the film industry. There was a lot of buzz due to it being Bhatt's first solo action venture. However, the film failed to live up to these expectations owing to mixed reviews. Despite being a niche movie, it opened decently but dropped in collections thereafter. The movie also stars Vedang Raina and is directed by Vasan Bala.
'Jigra' witnessed a steady decline in earnings
Not just Jigra, Navratri season also affected the box office performance of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which was released alongside. After earning over ₹1 crore initially, Jigra's daily collections fell to lakhs from Monday. The trend continued with the movie earning just ₹40 lakh on Thursday. Till now, Jigra's total collection stands at ₹29.25 crore.