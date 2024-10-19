KJo requests Akshay to delay 'Jolly LLB 3'; here's why
Karan Johar, who recently announced the C Sankaran Nair biopic with Akshay Kumar in the lead, has reportedly asked Kumar to change the release of his upcoming movie, Jolly LLB 3. Currently, Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to premiere on April 10, a few days after the Nair biopic's release on March 14. An insider told Bollywood Hungama that Johar has asked Kumar to consider slightly pushing Jolly LLB 3 to avoid overlap in promotions.
Kumar in talks with 'Jolly LLB 3' producers: Report
Reportedly, Kumar is mulling Johar's request but his producers are pushing back as they don't want to lose the holiday period in summer 2025. The source added, "Jolly LLB 3 has got a lucrative date with multiple holidays in the first two weeks, and hence it's going to be a tough call." "[Akshay] understands the issues raised by Karan, as both films are in the same genre, and hence has started discussions with producers of Jolly 3."
Why Johar wants to avoid overlapping campaigns
The biggest worry for Johar is that both movies belong to the courtroom genre, which may lead to a clash in their promotional campaigns. This could divide the attention and affect the box office performance of both movies. Moreover, two back-to-back films featuring the same actor will also lead to a feeling of saturation. Jolly LLB 3 also stars Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi, while the C Sankaran biopic features R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.