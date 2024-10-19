Summarize Simplifying... In short Karan Johar has requested Akshay Kumar to postpone 'Jolly LLB 3' to avoid clashing promotional campaigns, as both films belong to the courtroom genre.

This overlap could potentially affect the box office performance of both movies and lead to audience saturation.

Akshay is considering the request, but his producers are hesitant due to the lucrative summer holiday release date.

'Jolly LLB 3' might be delayed by a few days

KJo requests Akshay to delay 'Jolly LLB 3'; here's why

By Isha Sharma 02:40 pm Oct 19, 202402:40 pm

What's the story Karan Johar, who recently announced the C Sankaran Nair biopic with Akshay Kumar in the lead, has reportedly asked Kumar to change the release of his upcoming movie, Jolly LLB 3. Currently, Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to premiere on April 10, a few days after the Nair biopic's release on March 14. An insider told Bollywood Hungama that Johar has asked Kumar to consider slightly pushing Jolly LLB 3 to avoid overlap in promotions.

Release dilemma

Kumar in talks with 'Jolly LLB 3' producers: Report

Reportedly, Kumar is mulling Johar's request but his producers are pushing back as they don't want to lose the holiday period in summer 2025. The source added, "Jolly LLB 3 has got a lucrative date with multiple holidays in the first two weeks, and hence it's going to be a tough call." "[Akshay] understands the issues raised by Karan, as both films are in the same genre, and hence has started discussions with producers of Jolly 3."

Overlapping concerns

Why Johar wants to avoid overlapping campaigns

The biggest worry for Johar is that both movies belong to the courtroom genre, which may lead to a clash in their promotional campaigns. This could divide the attention and affect the box office performance of both movies. Moreover, two back-to-back films featuring the same actor will also lead to a feeling of saturation. Jolly LLB 3 also stars Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi, while the C Sankaran biopic features R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.