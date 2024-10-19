'No relation': Salim Khan dismisses Salman's link to Siddique's murder
Veteran writer Salim Khan has dismissed speculation that his son, actor Salman Khan, was connected to the recent murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. Speaking to ABP News, he said, "No, I don't think there is any connection. What connection will Baba Siddique have with this?" The reports emerged after Siddique, Salman's close friend, was shot dead outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai on October 12.
'Everyone wants to save him': Khan on Salman's safety
When the interviewer said Siddique was murdered because he reportedly tried to protect Salman from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang [after the blackbuck poaching case], Khan said, "So what? Everyone wants to save him... Anyone can lose their life anytime." This statement comes amid reports of Salman importing a ₹2 crore bulletproof car following a fresh death threat from the Bishnoi gang.
Bishnoi gang claimed Siddique died because of friendship with Salman
Soon after Siddiqui's murder, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for Siddique's assassination. A Facebook post by a gang member stated, "Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you made our brother lose his life," implying that Siddique was killed because of his close ties with the Bollywood star. "The reason for his death was his links to Dawood and Anuj Thapan in Bollywood, politics, and property dealings."
Nine arrests made in Siddique's murder case
Meanwhile, the investigation into Siddique's murder has reportedly resulted in nine arrests so far. Two shooters were arrested soon after the incident, while others were arrested on Friday for allegedly supplying firearms and logistical support. The arrested are reportedly connected to conspirator Shubham Lonkar and mastermind Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, both still at large. Police had previously established Akhtar's connections with the Bishnoi gang, implicating him as one of the key figures behind Siddique's assassination.