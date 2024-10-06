Summarize Simplifying... In short In a surprising twist, 'Bigg Boss 18' welcomes a donkey named Max, the pet of contestant Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, as a special guest.

Adding to the excitement, the show will announce its two grand finalists in the premiere episode itself, with Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik as probable contenders.

The reality show also features Shilpa Shirodkar and Shehzada Dhami among its participants.

What's the story The 18th season of Bigg Boss is set to feature an unusual housemate—a donkey named Max. This revelation came after a video posted on Colors's social media accounts showed a donkey on stage, sparking curiosity among viewers. The caption accompanying the video read, "Kya Bigg Boss 18 ke naye guest ke hai 4 pair?" (Does Bigg Boss 18's new guest have four legs?). Bigg Boss 18 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday on Colors and JioCinema at 9:00pm.

The mystery surrounding the donkey's appearance was finally solved by a paparazzo. Viral Bhayani revealed on Instagram that Max is the pet of contestant Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte and will be living in the Bigg Boss house with other participants. The caption read, "For all those who were wondering as to what a donkey is doing inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, as seen in the promos."

Bigg Boss 18 will announce its two grand finalists in the premiere episode. The latest promo features host Salman Khan stating, "Time ka Tandav grand premiere night se hi hoga" (The dance of time will begin from the grand premiere night itself). Going by the promo, Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik are likely to be the finalists. Shilpa Shirodkar and Shehzada Dhami are also a part of the popular reality show.