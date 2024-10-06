Will 'Andhadhun' have a sequel? Director reveals
Sriram Raghavan, the acclaimed director of the hit thriller Andhadhun, has revealed that he currently has "no plans for a sequel." The film, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte, celebrated its sixth anniversary on Saturday. Despite fans' online clamor for a follow-up to this beloved thriller, Raghavan confirmed his stance in an interview with Zoom. However, he did not completely shut the door on a potential second part.
Raghavan acknowledged fans' attachment to 'Andhadhun'
Raghavan, currently shooting Ikkis, expressed his appreciation for the audience's attachment to Andhadhun. He stated, "I mean, sure, I love the fact that the audience is so attached to Andhadhun. But everyone associated with the film has moved on. Hemanth Rao who co-wrote the film with me is now making his films."
Raghavan didn't completely rule out a sequel
While Raghavan has no immediate plans for an Andhadhun sequel, he didn't completely rule out the possibility. He said, "I am not ruling it out. Today when it completes six years would have been the right time for a reunion of the Andhadhun team." "If we find the right story for the sequel, why not? However, we can't just do a sequel for doing's sake."
'Andhadhun' is a cult film now: Raghavan
Raghavan further elaborated on the challenges of creating a sequel to Andhadhun. He emphasized, "If we do that, the fans who are now demanding a sequel would be at our throats for letting them down." "Andhadhun is a cult film now. We have to respect its status and not rush into something like Andhadhun Ka Baap, or whatever." Coming to his future projects, Raghavan's Ikkis features Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Agastya Nanda.