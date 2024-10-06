Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Raghavan, known for the cult film 'Andhadhun', has hinted at a possible sequel, but only if the right story comes along.

He acknowledges the audience's love for the original film and the challenges of creating a worthy sequel.

Meanwhile, Raghavan is currently working on his new project 'Ikkis', featuring Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Agastya Nanda. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Andhadhun' director Sriram Raghavan shares plans for a sequel

Will 'Andhadhun' have a sequel? Director reveals

By Isha Sharma 11:21 am Oct 06, 202411:21 am

What's the story Sriram Raghavan, the acclaimed director of the hit thriller Andhadhun, has revealed that he currently has "no plans for a sequel." The film, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte, celebrated its sixth anniversary on Saturday. Despite fans' online clamor for a follow-up to this beloved thriller, Raghavan confirmed his stance in an interview with Zoom. However, he did not completely shut the door on a potential second part.

Fan love

Raghavan acknowledged fans' attachment to 'Andhadhun'

Raghavan, currently shooting Ikkis, expressed his appreciation for the audience's attachment to Andhadhun. He stated, "I mean, sure, I love the fact that the audience is so attached to Andhadhun. But everyone associated with the film has moved on. Hemanth Rao who co-wrote the film with me is now making his films."

Sequel possibility

Raghavan didn't completely rule out a sequel

While Raghavan has no immediate plans for an Andhadhun sequel, he didn't completely rule out the possibility. He said, "I am not ruling it out. Today when it completes six years would have been the right time for a reunion of the Andhadhun team." "If we find the right story for the sequel, why not? However, we can't just do a sequel for doing's sake."

Sequel challenges

'Andhadhun' is a cult film now: Raghavan

Raghavan further elaborated on the challenges of creating a sequel to Andhadhun. He emphasized, "If we do that, the fans who are now demanding a sequel would be at our throats for letting them down." "Andhadhun is a cult film now. We have to respect its status and not rush into something like Andhadhun Ka Baap, or whatever." Coming to his future projects, Raghavan's Ikkis features Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Agastya Nanda.