In short Simplifying... In short The unexpected elimination of Lovekesh Kataria from 'BB OTT 3' has sparked outrage among fans, leading to a 'Boycott Bigg Boss' trend on social media.

Fans, feeling the voting process is unfair, have started uninstalling the JioCinema app in protest, questioning the purpose of audience votes if the show's producers decide the winner. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shocking elimination of Lovekesh Kataria

'BB OTT 3': Unexpected elimination of Lovekesh Kataria sparks outrage

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:40 pm Jul 31, 202412:40 pm

What's the story In a shocking development, Lovekesh Kataria, a well-liked contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3, was ousted from the show just days before the grand finale. The decision to eliminate Kataria was made by fellow participant Ranvir Shorey, who had been given the unique power to remove a contestant. Notably, this decision did not take into account audience votes. And, now viewers are speaking against the move.

Social outcry

Fans protest Kataria's elimination, trend 'Boycott Bigg Boss'

The news of Kataria's removal led to a wave of anger among his fans who voiced their dissatisfaction on social media. They initiated the trend 'Boycott Bigg Boss' on platform X, labeling the elimination process as "unfair." In an act of protest, many fans began uninstalling the JioCinema app. One fan expressed their frustration saying, "Really Bigg Boss doesn't care about your votes. Now They just removed Lovekesh Kataria, only the contestant people loved the most."

Twitter Post

'OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav also batted for fellow YouTuber

Audience reaction

'What's the purpose of audience votes?'

The backlash against the show continued with fans criticizing Bigg Boss for disregarding public voting. One fan urged others to uninstall the JioCinema app, stating, "Uninstall karo dosto jio cinema app ko, public ko bevkoof samjte hai ye." Another fan echoed this sentiment by questioning the purpose of audience votes if the winner is decided at will: "Unfair show big boss, public ka voting ka kya matlab jab tumne winner apni marji se announce karna hai."

Twitter Post

'Boycott Bigg Boss': Around 123K posts have been made