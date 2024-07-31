In short Simplifying... In short To celebrate Kiara Advani's birthday, a new poster from her upcoming political drama thriller, 'Game Changer', was released.

The film, set to release in December, features Advani and Ram Charan as IAS officers battling corruption.

Advani, one of India's most searched personalities in 2023, has seen her popularity skyrocket following her roles in hit films and her high-profile wedding to actor Sidharth Malhotra.

'Game Changer': Kiara Advani celebrates birthday with new poster

By Tanvi Gupta 12:21 pm Jul 31, 202412:21 pm

What's the story Bollywood and South Indian cinema star, Kiara Advani, marked her 33rd birthday on Wednesday (July 31). Having made her impact with her roles in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shershaah, and Kabir Singh, Advani is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film Game Changer. To celebrate her special day, the makers of Game Changer unveiled a new poster featuring Advani from the film's first single, Jaragandi.

Poster unveiling

'Game Changer' team extended birthday wishes to 'Jabilamma'

The poster, unveiled on social media, showcases a stunning image of Advani. The actor shines in a vibrant lehenga choli that highlights her glamorous charm, generating excitement among her fans for her role. In conjunction with the poster release, the team also extended birthday wishes to Advani, stating, "Team #GameChanger wishes our Jabilamma Aka @advani_kiara a very Happy Birthday." "Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts."

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Film details

Know more about the movie

Game Changer is a political drama thriller where Advani stars alongside Ram Charan. Charan plays an IAS officer determined to fight a corrupt system, with Advani portraying his love interest and fellow IAS officer. The film also features an ensemble cast including Srikanth, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, and Samuthirakani in prominent roles. The makers of Game Changer released the film's first single, Jaragandi, on March 27 this year, coinciding with the birthday of the RRR actor.

Rising popularity

Advani: One of India's most searched personalities

Per reports, the movie is set to release in December and is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. In addition to her film career, Advani gained significant attention in 2023 as one of India's most searched personalities. Her popularity surged following her roles in hit films and her lavish wedding to actor Sidharth Malhotra last year, solidifying them as one of the most beloved couples in the entertainment industry.