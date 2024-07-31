In short Simplifying... In short The Tamil film 'Raayan' has hit the ₹50 crore mark in just five days, despite a slight dip in collections on its fourth day.

The film has received praise from Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, who commended the cast and crew, including Dhanush's acting and AR Rahman's music.

Dhanush, who celebrated his 41st birthday two days after the film's release, expressed his gratitude for the positive response and revealed his next project, 'Ilaiyaraaja', based on the life of the legendary music composer. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Dhanush's 'Raayan' crosses ₹50 crore mark

'Raayan' hits ₹50 crore milestone in five days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:44 am Jul 31, 202411:44 am

What's the story Dhanush's Tamil film Raayan has achieved a significant milestone, crossing the ₹50 crore mark in India within just five days of its release, as reported by Sacnilk. The film, both starring and directed by Dhanush, garnered an estimated ₹4.5 crore at the domestic box office on Tuesday, its fifth day. Released on July 26, Raayan started strong with a business of ₹13.65 crore on its opening day.

Revenue trend

'Raayan' saw fluctuating box office numbers

Following its strong start, Raayan continued to perform well with collections of ₹13.75 crore and ₹15.25 crore on the second and third days, respectively. However, the film experienced a dip in numbers on Monday, its fourth day, collecting only ₹5.8 crore at the Indian box office. Despite this drop, Tuesday saw an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 22.48% for the film.

Celebrity endorsement

'Raayan' receives praise from Telugu actor Mahesh Babu

Despite mixed reactions from fans and critics, Raayan has been lauded by Telugu actor Mahesh Babu. In a social media post, Babu praised Dhanush's "brilliant" acting and direction in the film. He also commended the cast and crew of Raayan, including music composer AR Rahman, stating: "Raayan.... Stellar act by @dhanushkraja... brilliantly directed and performed. Outstanding performances by @iam_SJSuryah,@prakashraaj,@sundeepkishan, and the entire cast. An electrifying score by the maestro @arrahman. A must-watch."

Actor's response

Dhanush expresses gratitude and shares future plans

In response to Babu's praise, Dhanush expressed his gratitude, stating: "Thank you @urstrulyMahesh gaaru (brother). It takes a heart. My team is thrilled." The actor also celebrated the positive response to Raayan, calling it the best birthday gift ever as he turned 41 on July 28, two days after the film's release. Looking ahead, Dhanush's next project is Ilaiyaraaja, a film by Arun Matheswaran based on the life of the legendary music composer of the same name.