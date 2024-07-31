Not Ranveer, Madhavan to play Doval in Aditya Dhar's next
Uri director Aditya Dhar is gearing up for his next project featuring a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. The film, which commenced shooting last week, is reportedly a period action thriller set against the India-Pakistan backdrop. While initial speculations suggested Singh would portray Ajit Doval (National Security Advisor) in his younger years, recent reports indicate a different actor has been cast for the role.
Madhavan will have cool, different look in the film: Report
On Wednesday, Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "It is R Madhavan who plays the coveted part (of Doval)." "He'll have a cool, different look in the film and it's something that the actor is excited about. Like always, he's giving his heart and soul to this role as well. The makers are confident that it's something to watch out for," the insider added.
Details of Madhavan's character and film's title remain undisclosed
As of now, there is no other information available regarding whether Madhavan's character will be named Ajit Doval or if it will be inspired by him. The details about Singh's character in the film also remain undisclosed. Contrary to popular belief, the film is not titled Dhurandhar as previously speculated. Currently untitled, it is being produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios, along with Lokesh Dhar and Dhar under their banner B62 Studios.
Dhar will revisit Doval's character in the upcoming film
This is the second time director Dhar has included a character based on Doval in his films. In his previous hit, Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), actor Paresh Rawal's character Govind Bhardwaj was inspired by Doval. The upcoming film is reportedly set during the "golden era" of Indian Intelligence Agencies, coinciding with the rise of R&AW. Dutt is set to play a negative role in the film, while Singh, Khanna, Madhavan, and Rampal will portray parts of the Indian System.