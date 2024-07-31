In short Simplifying... In short Ben Affleck recently purchased a $20M mansion in LA, coinciding with Jennifer Lopez's birthday.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's real estate moves

Ben Affleck snagged $20M LA mansion on JLo's birthday: Report

What's the story On July 24, coinciding with Jennifer Lopez's birthday, her alleged estranged husband, Ben Affleck, became the owner of a new $20M house in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, on the same day, Lopez finalized the sale of her New York City condo, a new report has claimed. These significant real estate transactions occurred while the couple were spending time apart; Lopez was celebrating her birthday in New York, and Affleck was in California.

Separate lives

Affleck's new LA home and Lopez's East Coast activities

Affleck's new Los Angeles home boasts five bedrooms, six baths, breakfast and dining areas, a separate family room, a den, walk-in closets, a media room, a powder room, and a guest house. Meanwhile, on the East Coast, Lopez has been keeping busy with various activities including spending time with Affleck's daughter Violet. Despite their real estate transactions indicating otherwise, the couple have been living separately for some time now.

Property listing

Affleck and Lopez listed Beverly Hills mansion for sale

Just days before Affleck's new purchase, he and Lopez had listed their Beverly Hills mansion for sale. The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom property was put on the market for $68M on July 11. The couple had originally bought the home in May 2023 for $60,850,000. Celebrity realtor Josh Flagg suggests that the close listing price indicates a desire to move quickly and potentially break even or make a small profit.

Birthday celebration

Lopez celebrates birthday without Affleck, expressed gratitude to fans

Lopez celebrated her birthday with a Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons on July 20. Despite numerous guests attending, including her mother Guadalupe Rodriguez, Affleck was notably absent. Following the celebration, Lopez took to Instagram to express her gratitude toward her fans saying, "I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life."

Separate celebrations

Affleck and Lopez spend significant occasions apart

Affleck has been busy in Los Angeles working on the production of The Accountant 2 throughout the summer. Despite wrapping up filming, he and Lopez have continued to spend time apart during significant occasions such as the Fourth of July holiday and their two-year wedding anniversary. The couple, who married in July 2022 after a year of dating, have reportedly been living separately and spending their summer apart.